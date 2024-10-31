Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 29.57% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 54.77% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 11.52% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and XEL make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.17% on a year-to-date basis. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is down 4.11% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 15.48% year-to-date. Combined, COP and MRO make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Energy +0.4% Services -0.2% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.5%

