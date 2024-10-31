Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 29.57% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 54.77% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 11.52% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and XEL make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.17% on a year-to-date basis. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is down 4.11% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 15.48% year-to-date. Combined, COP and MRO make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.8%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
NCU Videos
PFGC Average Annual Return
OSK Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.