Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 7.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.3% on the day, and down 7.44% year-to-date. Microsoft Corporation, meanwhile, is up 2.13% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc, is down 19.90% year-to-date. Combined, MSFT and ANET make up approximately 15.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.52% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.28% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 0.12% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 9.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.4% Energy +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Financial +0.2% Services -0.1% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Selling Calls For Income

 CWBC Dividend Growth Rate

 OHI Dividend Growth Rate



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.