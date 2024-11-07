Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 14.4% and 11.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 23.50% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 22.05% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc, is down 11.13% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and SMCI make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.3% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 22.72% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.05% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc is up 67.70% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
