Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

August 15, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.7% and 7.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 15.23% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 122.79% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 8.40% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and ON make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 2.1%. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.8% in midday trading, and up 7.94% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.78% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 24.81% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and PARA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+2.5%
Services+2.1%
Materials+2.0%
Industrial+1.6%
Energy+1.2%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Healthcare+1.0%
Financial+0.6%
Utilities-0.0%

