News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

September 19, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.6% on the day, and up 17.23% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.95% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 35.29% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and KLAC make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 12.02% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 23.05% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FCX make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+2.8%
Materials+2.2%
Energy+2.2%
Industrial+2.0%
Services+1.2%
Healthcare+0.9%
Financial+0.9%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Utilities-0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Cheap Smallcap Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPKL
 SDOG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
KLAC
XLK
MOS
FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.