Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.6% on the day, and up 17.23% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.95% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 35.29% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and KLAC make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 12.02% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 23.05% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FCX make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.8% Materials +2.2% Energy +2.2% Industrial +2.0% Services +1.2% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities -0.6%

