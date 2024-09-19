Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.6% on the day, and up 17.23% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.95% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 35.29% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and KLAC make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 12.02% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 23.05% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FCX make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.8%
|Materials
|+2.2%
|Energy
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+2.0%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
