Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 0.61% year-to-date. TKO Group Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.84% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc, is down 24.32% year-to-date. Combined, TKO and EXPE make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 4.37% on a year-to-date basis. Nasdaq OMX Group, meanwhile, is down 9.09% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 28.41% year-to-date. NDAQ makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Financial +1.0% Industrial +0.8% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Materials -0.3%

