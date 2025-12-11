Markets
MOS

Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

December 11, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 8.66% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 6.63% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 170.77% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and NEM make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) and Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 14.57% on a year-to-date basis. Elevance Health Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.38% year-to-date, and Hartford Insurance Group Inc is up 25.67% year-to-date. HIG makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.5%
Financial+1.3%
Industrial+1.3%
Services+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.8%
Healthcare+0.6%
Utilities+0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Energy-0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 HSGX Historical Stock Prices
 SMYY Videos
 Funds Holding IEX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HSGX Historical Stock Prices-> SMYY Videos-> Funds Holding IEX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOS
NEM
XLB
ELV
HIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.