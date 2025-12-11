Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 8.66% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 6.63% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 170.77% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and NEM make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) and Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 14.57% on a year-to-date basis. Elevance Health Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.38% year-to-date, and Hartford Insurance Group Inc is up 25.67% year-to-date. HIG makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.5% Financial +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Services +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Healthcare +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.8%

