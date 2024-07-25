Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.3% and 6.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 10.71% year-to-date. RTX Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.90% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co, is down 0.37% year-to-date. Combined, RTX and LUV make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.73% on a year-to-date basis. Masco Corp., meanwhile, is up 15.04% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 30.92% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+2.0%
|Materials
|+1.9%
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Financial
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
