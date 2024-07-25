Markets
RTX

Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Materials

July 25, 2024 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.3% and 6.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 10.71% year-to-date. RTX Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.90% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co, is down 0.37% year-to-date. Combined, RTX and LUV make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.73% on a year-to-date basis. Masco Corp., meanwhile, is up 15.04% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 30.92% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Industrial+2.0%
Materials+1.9%
Energy+1.3%
Financial+1.2%
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Healthcare+0.4%
Services+0.3%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Utilities-0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding KDIV
 Institutional Holders of SJIM
 DMXF Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding KDIV-> Institutional Holders of SJIM-> DMXF Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
LUV
XLI
MAS
MHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.