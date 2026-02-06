Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 16.6% and 9.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 0.31% year-to-date. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.79% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 9.94% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and CAH make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.73% on a year-to-date basis. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.82% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 1.77% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and PPL make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Utilities 0.0% Industrial -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Financial -1.1% Energy -1.4% Services -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.9% Materials -2.7%

