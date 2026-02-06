Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 16.6% and 9.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 0.31% year-to-date. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.79% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 9.94% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and CAH make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.73% on a year-to-date basis. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.82% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 1.77% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and PPL make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-1.4%
|Services
|-1.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Materials
|-2.7%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Funds Holding CVO
CHL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding VLUE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.