Markets
TRGP

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

June 05, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.02% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.82% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 16.59% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and OKE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.01% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.64% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co., is down 1.27% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and TSCO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.6%
Services+0.4%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Industrial+0.3%
Healthcare+0.2%
Utilities+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Materials0.0%
Consumer Products-0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DCPE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOLO
 Funds Holding CZMR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DCPE-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOLO-> Funds Holding CZMR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRGP
OKE
XLE
DLTR
TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.