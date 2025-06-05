Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.02% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.82% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 16.59% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and OKE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.01% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.64% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co., is down 1.27% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and TSCO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DCPE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOLO
Funds Holding CZMR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.