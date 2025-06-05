Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.02% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.82% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 16.59% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and OKE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.01% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.64% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co., is down 1.27% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and TSCO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Services +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Financial +0.1% Materials 0.0% Consumer Products -0.8%

