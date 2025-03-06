Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 7.27% year-to-date. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 5.83% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 18.84% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and STZ make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 3.84% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 0.33% year-to-date, and Bunge Global SA, is down 4.37% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.3% Materials -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Services -1.0% Energy -1.1% Industrial -1.5% Financial -1.8% Utilities -2.2% Technology & Communications -2.4%

