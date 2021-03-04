Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 32.94% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 65.66% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 42.06% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 6.12% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.12% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 11.46% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and AWK make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Healthcare -1.7% Consumer Products -1.8% Financial -2.0% Services -2.5% Industrial -2.6% Technology & Communications -3.2% Materials -3.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.