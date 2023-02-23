Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.0% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 11.48% year-to-date. Dominos Pizza Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.67% year-to-date, and Dollar General Corp, is down 12.87% year-to-date. Combined, DPZ and DG make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.29% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 5.67% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and FE make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Services -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.