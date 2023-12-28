In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gold Fields, off about 7.6% and shares of Vista Gold down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by NeoGenomics, trading lower by about 17.6% and P3 Health Partners, trading lower by about 12.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Diagnostics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.