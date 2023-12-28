News & Insights

Markets
GFI

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Diagnostics

December 28, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gold Fields, off about 7.6% and shares of Vista Gold down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by NeoGenomics, trading lower by about 17.6% and P3 Health Partners, trading lower by about 12.1%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Diagnostics
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Diagnostics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFI
VGZ
NEO
PIII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.