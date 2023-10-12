Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.5% and 8.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 9.81% year-to-date. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 27.29% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, is down 2.62% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and LW make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 1.21% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 26.58% year-to-date, and Masco Corp. is up 8.55% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.5% Financial -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.4% Services -1.6% Industrial -1.6% Healthcare -1.8% Utilities -2.2% Materials -2.4% Consumer Products -2.8%

