In trading on Thursday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Silicom, off about 37% and shares of Logitech International off about 1.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Hycroft Mining Holding, trading lower by about 19.3% and Aris Mining, trading lower by about 4.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.