Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

May 22, 2025 — 02:43 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 6.73% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.78% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 21.78% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 11.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.60% on a year-to-date basis. Texas Pacific Land Corp, meanwhile, is up 15.43% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 7.53% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Industrial+0.3%
Consumer Products0.0%
Energy-0.0%
Services-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.1%
Healthcare-0.2%
Materials-0.2%
Financial-0.3%
Utilities-1.0%

