Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 0.98% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.46% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 2.38% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and ETR make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.32% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.52% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 0.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Materials +0.5% Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Energy +0.1%

