Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 16.69% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.26% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 25.24% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 12.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) and Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.9% and 8.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 4.38% on a year-to-date basis. Global Payments Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.18% year-to-date, and Snap-On, Inc., is down 9.98% year-to-date. SNA makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Utilities +1.7% Consumer Products +1.4% Services +1.2% Materials +0.9% Financial +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of ALXA

 OFS Next Dividend Date

 CLGX market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.