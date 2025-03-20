Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 8.38% year-to-date. Microchip Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.95% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 26.23% year-to-date. Combined, MCHP and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.87% on a year-to-date basis. Gartner Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.57% year-to-date, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is up 6.96% year-to-date. HII makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Financial 0.0% Energy 0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Construction Dividend Stock List

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RAD

 Institutional Holders of SPTE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.