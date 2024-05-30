Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 21.5% and 11.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 9.86% year-to-date. Salesforce Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.82% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 8.28% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and NOW make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.47% on a year-to-date basis. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 3.29% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 5.97% year-to-date. Combined, A and WAT make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
