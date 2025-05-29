Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 0.51% year-to-date. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.62% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 9.32% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and FOX make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.48% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.33% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc, is down 21.08% year-to-date. Combined, HPQ and ANET make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Financial +0.4% Energy +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Materials 0.0% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7%

