Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.7% on the day, and down 11.12% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.49% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 16.22% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and KMX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.5% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and down 10.89% on a year-to-date basis. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.66% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 30.63% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and SMCI make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -1.0% Consumer Products -1.2% Financial -1.2% Materials -1.2% Industrial -1.4% Energy -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.8% Services -2.2%

