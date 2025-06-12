Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 1.12% year-to-date. Fox Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.88% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 7.43% year-to-date. Combined, FOXA and FOX make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.81% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.98% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp, is down 5.09% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
