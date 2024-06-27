Markets
IP

Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

June 27, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 4.04% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 21.59% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 32.40% year-to-date. Combined, IP and ALB make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.35% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.61% year-to-date, and Altria Group Inc is up 17.19% year-to-date. MO makes up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Utilities+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Energy-0.1%
Healthcare-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Services-0.4%
Materials-0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 EPU YTD Return
 SLP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utilities Dividend Stock List-> EPU YTD Return-> SLP Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IP
ALB
XLB
EL
MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.