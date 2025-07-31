Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 36.5% and 20.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 3.40% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.98% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc, is down 22.02% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and BAX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.2% and 8.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 5.43% on a year-to-date basis. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is down 9.74% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc is up 61.07% year-to-date. IP makes up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-2.6%
