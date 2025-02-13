Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 36.5% and 6.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.20% year-to-date. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.43% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc, is down 0.24% year-to-date. Combined, WST and ZTS make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.62% on a year-to-date basis. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.63% year-to-date, and Global Payments Inc, is down 7.08% year-to-date. DAL makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Materials +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.6% Energy +0.6% Financial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Healthcare -0.1%

