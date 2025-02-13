News & Insights

Markets
WST

Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

February 13, 2025 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 36.5% and 6.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.20% year-to-date. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.43% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc, is down 0.24% year-to-date. Combined, WST and ZTS make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.62% on a year-to-date basis. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.63% year-to-date, and Global Payments Inc, is down 7.08% year-to-date. DAL makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Services+1.1%
Materials+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.9%
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Energy+0.6%
Financial+0.3%
Utilities+0.2%
Industrial-0.0%
Healthcare-0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TISA
 MTEC Historical Stock Prices
 CORR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TISA-> MTEC Historical Stock Prices-> CORR Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WST
ZTS
XLV
DAL
GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.