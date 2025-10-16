Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.1% and 6.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 8.88% year-to-date. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.20% year-to-date, and Brown & Brown Inc, is down 13.22% year-to-date. Combined, MMC and BRO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 1.99% on a year-to-date basis. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.89% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 18.41% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and HAL make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Materials -0.8% Services -1.4% Energy -1.8% Financial -1.9%

