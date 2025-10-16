Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.1% and 6.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 8.88% year-to-date. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.20% year-to-date, and Brown & Brown Inc, is down 13.22% year-to-date. Combined, MMC and BRO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 1.99% on a year-to-date basis. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.89% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 18.41% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and HAL make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Services
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-1.8%
|Financial
|-1.9%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of JUGG
Funds Holding BSBR
Institutional Holders of FVL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.