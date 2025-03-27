Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 8.96% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.49% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 12.42% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and EQT make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 8.89% on a year-to-date basis. Palo Alto Networks, Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.41% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 15.55% year-to-date. Combined, PANW and SMCI make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Materials -0.6% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -1.3%

