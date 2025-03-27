Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 8.96% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.49% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 12.42% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and EQT make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 8.89% on a year-to-date basis. Palo Alto Networks, Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.41% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 15.55% year-to-date. Combined, PANW and SMCI make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.3%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
VLO Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DVOP
ADMA Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.