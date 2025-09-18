Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.17% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.91% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 8.59% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Services stocks, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 10.43% on a year-to-date basis. Darden Restaurants, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.58% year-to-date, and Comcast Corp, is down 13.75% year-to-date. DRI makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services 0.0% Energy -0.3%

