Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 2.23% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.07% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 9.11% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.91% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.75% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 12.73% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.6% Services +0.5% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.8%

