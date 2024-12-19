Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 2.23% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.07% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 9.11% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.91% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.75% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 12.73% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.8%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
FMNB Dividend Growth Rate
EQIX Videos
Institutional Holders of GBNK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.