News & Insights

Markets
APA

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

November 07, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 13.74% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 34.55% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.39% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 31.39% on a year-to-date basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is up 42.31% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc is up 45.56% year-to-date. Combined, JPM and CFG make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Services+0.4%
Healthcare+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Utilities-0.0%
Materials0.0%
Industrial-0.1%
Financial-0.6%
Energy-0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Analyst Least Favorites
 ARAY Historical Stock Prices
 NSTB Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Least Favorites -> ARAY Historical Stock Prices -> NSTB Options Chain -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
HAL
XLE
JPM
CFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.