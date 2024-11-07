Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 13.74% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 34.55% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.39% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 31.39% on a year-to-date basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is up 42.31% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc is up 45.56% year-to-date. Combined, JPM and CFG make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
