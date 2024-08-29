In trading on Thursday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dollar General, off about 28.7% and shares of Dollar Tree down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Stratasys, trading lower by about 14.4% and Pure Storage, trading lower by about 11.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Computers

