DG

Thursday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Computers

August 29, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dollar General, off about 28.7% and shares of Dollar Tree down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Stratasys, trading lower by about 14.4% and Pure Storage, trading lower by about 11.6%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
