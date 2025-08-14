Markets
TPR

Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

August 14, 2025 — 03:51 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.3% and 7.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 7.57% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.01% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is up 18.81% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 7.69% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 3.93% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 7.53% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare-0.3%
Financial-0.3%
Energy-0.3%
Utilities-0.6%
Services-0.7%
Technology & Communications-0.9%
Industrial-1.1%
Consumer Products-1.3%
Materials-1.3%

