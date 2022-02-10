Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 6.07% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.52% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 6.81% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and ES make up approximately 11.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.1% and 8.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and down 7.74% on a year-to-date basis. Lumen Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.23% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp., is down 22.31% year-to-date. ZBRA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-1.1%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Industrial
|-1.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.0%
|Utilities
|-2.2%
