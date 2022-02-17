Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fastly, off about 31.9% and shares of Brightcove down about 12.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Logitech International, trading lower by about 7.7% and Vuzix, trading lower by about 6.9%.

