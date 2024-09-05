News & Insights

Thursday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: DYN, CTRN

September 05, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dyne Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO & President John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of DYN, for a cost of $33.04 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. Cox was up about 6.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DYN trading as high as $35.10 in trading on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics is trading down about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

And at Citi Trends, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO Heather L. Plutino who purchased 3,573 shares at a cost of $13.99 each, for a total investment of $49,986. This purchase marks the first one filed by Plutino in the past year. Citi Trends is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday.

