As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Absci, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Menelas N. Pangalos purchased 95,785 shares of ABSI, for a cost of $2.66 each, for a total investment of $254,788. Investors have the opportunity to grab ABSI even cheaper than Pangalos did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2.48 in trading on Thursday which is 6.8% under Pangalos's purchase price. Absci is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pangalos in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Thomas G. Wiggans bought $99,630 worth of Jasper Therapeutics, buying 41,000 shares at a cost of $2.43 a piece. Jasper Therapeutics is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: ABSI, JSPR

