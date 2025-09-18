Thursday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AVA, AARD

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Avista's Senior Vice President, Bryan Alden Cox, made a $130,518 purchase of AVA, buying 3,671 shares at a cost of $35.55 each. Cox was up about 2.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AVA trading as high as $36.33 at last check today. Avista is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

And at Aardvark Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Tien-li Lee who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $9.66 each, for a total investment of $96,624. Before this latest buy, Lee made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $160,654 shares at a cost of $8.03 a piece. Aardvark Therapeutics is trading up about 5.5% on the day Thursday. So far Lee is in the green, up about 20.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.66.

