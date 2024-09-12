As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings' PRESIDENT AND CEO, Paul Stone, made a $101,225 purchase of SPWH, buying 39,920 shares at a cost of $2.54 a piece. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stone in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, CEO Robert George Culp IV bought $92,091 worth of Culp, buying 16,128 shares at a cost of $5.71 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Culp IV in the past twelve months. Culp is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: SPWH, CULP

