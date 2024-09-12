News & Insights

Thursday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: NWFL

September 12, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

And at Norwood Financial, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Ronald R. Schmalzle who bought 7,400 shares for a cost of $27.00 each, for a trade totaling $199,800. This buy marks the first one filed by Schmalzle in the past twelve months. Norwood Financial is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. So far Schmalzle is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.52.

Thursday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: NWFL

