And at Norwood Financial, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Ronald R. Schmalzle who bought 7,400 shares for a cost of $27.00 each, for a trade totaling $199,800. This buy marks the first one filed by Schmalzle in the past twelve months. Norwood Financial is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. So far Schmalzle is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.52.
VIDEO: Thursday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: NWFL
