Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dominion Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of D, at a cost of $60.35 each, for a total investment of $250,557. Dominion Energy is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Blue in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy purchased $176,198 worth of Cryo-Cell International, purchasing 39,179 shares at a cost of $4.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Portnoy bought CCEL at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $109,383 at an average of $4.35 per share. Cryo-Cell International is trading up about 8.2% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: D, CCEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.