As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Bunge Global's Director, Christopher Mahoney, made a $408,650 buy of BG, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $81.73 each. So far Mahoney is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $84.69. Bunge Global is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mahoney in the past year.

And at Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by President James C. Baker who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $12.20 each, for a total investment of $305,000. Before this latest buy, Baker bought KYN on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.41M at an average of $12.22 per share. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/21 Insider Buying Report: BG, KYN

