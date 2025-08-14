Markets

Thursday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: LLY, RHP

August 14, 2025 — 01:33 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Eli Lilly, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of LLY, at a cost of $644.77 each, for a total investment of $1.05M. Ricks was up about 5.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LLY trading as high as $677.73 in trading on Thursday. Eli Lilly is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Exec. Chairman of the Board Colin V. Reed purchased $819,836 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, purchasing 8,611 shares at a cost of $95.21 each. Before this latest buy, Reed bought RHP at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.37M at an average of $101.41 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading off about 2.8% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RHP

RHP

