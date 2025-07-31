As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Navitas Semiconductor, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Ranbir Singh purchased 18,645,603 shares of NVTS, for a cost of $8.79 each, for a total investment of $163.89M. Investors can bag NVTS at a price even lower than Singh did, with the stock changing hands as low as $7.36 at last check today -- that's 16.3% below Singh's purchase price. Navitas Semiconductor is trading up about 6.7% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Singh in the past twelve months.

And at SouthState, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Janet P. Froetscher who bought 3,338 shares for a cost of $97.31 each, for a total investment of $324,821. Before this latest buy, Froetscher made one other purchase in the past year, buying $250,018 shares for a cost of $92.02 each. SouthState is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to pick up SSB even cheaper than Froetscher did, with the stock trading as low as $95.36 in trading on Thursday which is 2.0% under Froetscher's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: NVTS, SSB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.