Thursday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: JMSB, EBF

July 31, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, John Marshall Bancorp's, Michael A. Garcia, made a $134,607 purchase of JMSB, buying 7,023 shares at a cost of $19.17 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up JMSB even cheaper than Garcia did, with shares changing hands as low as $18.26 in trading on Thursday -- that's 4.7% under Garcia's purchase price. John Marshall Bancorp is trading down about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Director Walter D. Gruenes purchased $98,945 worth of Ennis, purchasing 5,500 shares at a cost of $17.99 a piece. Ennis is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can bag EBF at a price even lower than Gruenes did, with shares trading as low as $17.59 in trading on Thursday which is 2.2% under Gruenes's purchase price.

