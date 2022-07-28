Markets
Thursday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: ADX, KO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Adams Diversified Equity Fund's Director, Frederic A. Escherich, made a $67,790 buy of ADX, purchasing 4,248 shares at a cost of $15.96 a piece. So far Escherich is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.42. Adams Diversified Equity Fund is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Escherich made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $50,976 shares for a cost of $18.88 a piece.

And at Coca-Cola, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Carolyn Everson who bought 983 shares at a cost of $62.29 each, for a trade totaling $61,231. This purchase marks the first one filed by Everson in the past twelve months. Coca-Cola is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. So far Everson is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $64.08.

