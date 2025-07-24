Markets
Thursday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: TBN, CTAS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tamboran Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Bryan Sheffield bought 563,697 shares of TBN, at a cost of $17.74 each, for a total investment of $10M. Sheffield was up about 13.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TBN trading as high as $20.16 at last check today. Tamboran Resources is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sheffield made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $249,944 shares at a cost of $20.12 a piece.

And on Monday, Martin Mucci bought $267,060 worth of Cintas, buying 1,200 shares at a cost of $222.55 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Mucci in the past twelve months. Cintas is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up CTAS at a price even lower than Mucci did, with shares trading as low as $220.17 at last check today which is 1.1% under Mucci's purchase price.

