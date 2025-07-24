Markets
SMPL

Thursday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, PRGS

July 24, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Simply Good Foods' CEO, Geoff E. Tanner, made a $200,297 purchase of SMPL, buying 6,050 shares at a cost of $33.11 a piece. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.

And at Progress Software, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Yogesh K. Gupta who purchased 2,100 shares for a cost of $49.14 each, for a total investment of $103,194. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gupta in the past twelve months. Progress Software is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Gupta was up about 2.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PRGS trading as high as $50.26 in trading on Thursday.

