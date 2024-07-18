As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN)'s Chief Executive Officer, Dolev Rafaeli, made a $59,974 purchase of SSKN, buying 19,100 shares at a cost of $3.14 a piece. Rafaeli was up about 14.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SSKN trading as high as $3.60 at last check today. Strata Skin Sciences Inc is trading up about 14.3% on the day Thursday.

And at PodcastOne Inc (PODC), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director D. Jonathan Merriman who purchased 28,000 shares for a cost of $1.56 each, for a trade totaling $43,680. Before this latest buy, Merriman purchased PODC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $224,805 at an average of $1.90 per share. PodcastOne Inc is trading up about 4.7% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: SSKN, PODC

